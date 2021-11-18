F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 143.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FSTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

FSTX opened at $6.16 on Thursday. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

