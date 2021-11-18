F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. F45 Training traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 3692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

FXLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F45 Training has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). As a group, equities analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

