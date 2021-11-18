F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $238.02

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.02 and last traded at $236.76, with a volume of 1805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $236.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.47.

The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $437,128.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $262,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,399,636.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,992 shares of company stock worth $8,508,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,120,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in F5 Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in F5 Networks by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

