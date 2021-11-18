Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$719.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFH shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FFH traded down C$2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$577.95. 51,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,737. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.49 billion and a PE ratio of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$523.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$544.59. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$421.32 and a one year high of C$609.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

