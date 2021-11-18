Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$665.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$719.17.

TSE FFH traded down C$1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$578.85. The company had a trading volume of 45,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,633. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$421.32 and a one year high of C$609.00. The company has a market cap of C$16.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$523.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$544.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

