Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.77% of Farmer Bros. worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the second quarter worth $577,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the second quarter worth $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 109,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FARM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $144.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

