Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. 357,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,028,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16.

Fast Track Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTRK)

Fast Track Solutions, Inc operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

