Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $39,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,160.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and sold 97,396 shares valued at $5,474,420. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,967. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

