FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.70.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $193.63 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.58 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

