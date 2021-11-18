FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,033 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 615,244 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,035. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

