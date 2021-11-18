Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.47. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,623. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $81.85 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

