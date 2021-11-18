Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) EVP Peter J. Germain Sells 3,233 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,076. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Federated Hermes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

