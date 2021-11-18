Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) EVP Peter J. Germain Sells 3,233 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:FHI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,076. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $36.26.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Federated Hermes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.
About Federated Hermes
Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
