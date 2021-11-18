Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.01

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 510377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

