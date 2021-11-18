Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FGPR stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.
About Ferrellgas Partners
Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.