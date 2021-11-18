Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FGPR stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

