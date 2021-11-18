FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.72. FG New America Acquisition shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 709 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OPFI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million. Research analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

