Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRP opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94. Field Trip Health has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTRP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Field Trip Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

