Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTRP opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94. Field Trip Health has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.71.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTRP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Field Trip Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Field Trip Health Company Profile
Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.
