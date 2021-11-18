Financial Analysis: Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) versus Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Extra Space Storage pays out 93.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Starwood Property Trust pays out 120.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Starwood Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $1.36 billion 19.87 $481.78 million $5.37 37.48 Starwood Property Trust $1.14 billion 6.56 $331.69 million $1.59 16.25

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Starwood Property Trust. Starwood Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 49.09% 22.72% 7.79% Starwood Property Trust 39.56% 11.63% 0.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Extra Space Storage and Starwood Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 1 4 9 0 2.57 Starwood Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus target price of $180.29, suggesting a potential downside of 10.43%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus target price of $28.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.13%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Starwood Property Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores. The company was founded by Kenneth Musser Woolley on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending segment includes commercial first and subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, certain residential mortgage loan, and other real estate debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment consists of acquisition and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multi-family properties, that are held for investment. The Infrastructure Lending Segment engages primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing infrastructure debt investments. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing comprises servicing business that manages and works out problem assets, investment business that acquires and manages unrated, investment grade and non-investment grade, mortgage loan business which originates conduit loans for the purpose of selli

