Financial Review: Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) & Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK)

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and Interlink Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93%

Mandiant has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interlink Electronics has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mandiant and Interlink Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Interlink Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mandiant currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Mandiant’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mandiant is more favorable than Interlink Electronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mandiant and Interlink Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million 4.51 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -17.50 Interlink Electronics $11.15 million 5.31 $1.26 million N/A N/A

Interlink Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mandiant.

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats Mandiant on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

