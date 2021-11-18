Financial Services Advisory Inc Invests $15.21 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 102,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

SCHG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.14. 1,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,807. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $166.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

