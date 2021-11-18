Financial Services Advisory Inc Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Services Advisory Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 0.7% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.75. 882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,464. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.03. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $211.29 and a 52-week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

