Financial Services Advisory Inc Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,755. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.92. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $115.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

