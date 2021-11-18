Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.72

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.72 and traded as high as C$36.82. Finning International shares last traded at C$36.25, with a volume of 213,822 shares changing hands.

FTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 18.40.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

