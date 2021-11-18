First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,584 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,928 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

