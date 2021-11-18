First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stake Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 977.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 149,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 136,016 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 60.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 40,534 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $931,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 25.1% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.97. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

