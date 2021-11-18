First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,250 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $390.35. 703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,368. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.23. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.06 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

