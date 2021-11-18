First Hawaiian Bank Sells 7,285 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,983. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

