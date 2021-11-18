First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 45.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,053 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of RLI by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the first quarter worth about $1,890,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in RLI by 7.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RLI by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in RLI by 301.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $111.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RLI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.