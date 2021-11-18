First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.74 Million Position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 83,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUI opened at $15.38 on Thursday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

