First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,659 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,412 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,641 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 22,090 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,006 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 37,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of SIMO opened at $68.60 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $81.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

SIMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.