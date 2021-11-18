First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,041 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,689 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

