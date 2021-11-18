First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,164 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $154.10 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $137.28 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.20 and a 200-day moving average of $161.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

