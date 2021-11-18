First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 1.6% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,587,000 after buying an additional 112,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,555,000 after buying an additional 423,501 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after buying an additional 1,760,466 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,215,000 after buying an additional 98,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,869,000 after buying an additional 79,988 shares during the last quarter.

FMB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.81. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,679. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

