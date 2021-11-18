First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the October 14th total of 318,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:FEI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. 2,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,193. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $8.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
