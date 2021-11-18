First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the October 14th total of 318,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:FEI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. 2,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,193. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $8.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 18.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 719.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 19.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

