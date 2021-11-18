First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 182.9% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ FAD traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $92.71 and a 52-week high of $131.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 98.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 62,909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 66.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 47,541 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 177.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 28,066 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 53.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 69.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

