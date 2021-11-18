First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.44

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.44 and last traded at $105.40, with a volume of 850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.06.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average is $95.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRID. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter worth $397,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 126.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 420.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $620,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

