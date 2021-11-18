First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) is Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 456.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,587 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF comprises about 3.8% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 58,826 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2,079.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 527,216 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 423,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 229,922 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1,564.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 286,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DEED stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $26.59.

