Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Five Below by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after purchasing an additional 169,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Five Below by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,934 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Five Below by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Five Below by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.95.

Five Below stock opened at $211.98 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.61.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

