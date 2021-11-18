Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.8% over the last three years.

Shares of PFO opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.87. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

