Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the October 14th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDL stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.80. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

