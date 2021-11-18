Flow Price Reaches $12.10 on Major Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Flow has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and approximately $214.78 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.10 or 0.00020449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 311,855,353 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

