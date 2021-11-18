Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a £175 ($228.64) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £170.90 ($223.28) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from £158 ($206.43) to £150 ($195.98) in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £164.73 ($215.21).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £116.90 ($152.73) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of £116.65 ($152.40) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a market capitalization of £20.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -281.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £140.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of £136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.