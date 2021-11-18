Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Get Flux Power alerts:

FLUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

FLUX stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.42.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.