Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Up to $13.37

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.37, but opened at $14.00. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,866,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.