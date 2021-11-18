Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.88

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.88 and traded as high as C$2.34. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.16. The company has a market cap of C$231.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10.

Foraco International Company Profile (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

