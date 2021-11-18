Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.040-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $492 million-$497 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.38 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.590 EPS.

FORR stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $185,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

