Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Position Increased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Fortive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Fortive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortive by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

FTV opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.65. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

