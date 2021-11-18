Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Short Interest Down 61.4% in October

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the October 14th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 85,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 161,295 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

FVT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,363. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.