Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $119,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,933 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,792 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,128 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

