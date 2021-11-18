Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $302,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.41 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55.

