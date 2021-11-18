Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after acquiring an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after acquiring an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after acquiring an additional 215,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.43.

Mastercard stock opened at $359.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.19 and its 200-day moving average is $361.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.38 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $352.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

